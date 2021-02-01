Happy Birthday Stormi! Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner’s Kiddo Turns Three

Stormi Webster turns 3-years-old today!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are celebrating their toddler’s latest milestone!

Kylie posted a reel with videos of her precious daughter which she captioned, “3 years of stormi” to celebrate her daughter’s birthday:

Kylie also posted a ten page slideshow to accompany an emotional message to her daughter. “thank you God for sending this little soul to me,” she captioned. “crying today because i can’t stop the time 🥺 it’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years 🤍 but on the other side i’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!”

So sweet right?

Similarly Travis scott also posted multiple photos of Stormi along with a little rhyme as a caption:

3 is bigger than 2

3 more years of love that’s true

3 more inches u might have grew

3 more years a lot to dooo!!!

3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU

Happy bday to my Lil storm storm

Khloe replied to Scott’s message: “Happy birthday angel Stormi! I just cannot believe she’s already three years old! 🥺🥺 We all love her so so much!”

Hit the flip for birthday messages from Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.