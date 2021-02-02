Bossip Video

New reports reveal some people that risked their freedoms to storm the Capitol didn’t even vote in the past election.

On January 6, we all watched in disbelief as the Capitol building was stormed–all from a simple lie that the election was stolen. Many of our first thoughts were, “How it could be rigged with some Republicans still taking home victories off the same ballots?” Unlike those of us who ask questions, the mob at the Capitol didn’t care to as they loaded up from all over the world to descend upon DC.

Many were hunting congressmen and women, with some even looking for Mike Pence because of another lie that he could overturn the election himself. We watched an attempted coup in real-time with many of us not even knowing what a coup was until this past administration. According to CNN, a new report reveals some of the rioters didn’t even vote for the cause they risked their lives for.

Many involved in the insurrection professed to be motivated by patriotism, falsely declaring that Trump was the rightful winner of the election. Yet at least eight of the people who are now facing criminal charges for their involvement in the events at the Capitol did not vote in the November 2020 presidential election, according to an analysis of voting records from the states where protestors were arrested and those states where public records show they have lived. They came from states around the country and ranged in age from 21 to 65.

This is a plot twist that just is too weird to even process when looking at how much time these people could be facing, and how much they risked to essentially accomplish nothing. Joe Biden is the president and not much changed, but the scary part is that history tells us a failed coup is often followed by a successful one.