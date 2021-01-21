Inauguration Day was iconic (and hilarious)

Ah yes, the smell of progress and hope without the stench of Trumpian corruption that sent the country spiraling into Hell over the past four years that literally felt like forever.

But somehow we made it to Inauguration Day and witnessed Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States alongside Kamala Harris who made history as the first Black and South Asian Madame Vice President in American history.

Whew, it was quite the occasion that gave us another iconic Michelle Obama fashion moment, Bernie going viral for the Berniest moment ever and J. Lo doing what appeared to be singing on an unforgettable day in political history.

“For without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury, no progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge. And unity is the path forward. And we must meet this moment as the United States of America,” said Biden in his soaring speech.

President Biden also signed 10 long-overdue executive actions that include ramping up COVID testing, accelerating the pace of vaccinations and providing more funding and direction to state and local officials. He also implemented a mask mandate on federal property, increased support for underserved communities and rejoined the Paris climate accord.

“These are emergency measures that will help to make sure that no American is put in the place of having to make the decision to pay their student loan payment or put food on the table in the short term and will help to provide some near-term relief,” said Brian Deese, the new director of the White House National Economic Council.

How are you celebrating the end of Trump’s Presidency? Tell us down below and peep the funniest Inauguration Day tweets/memes (so far) on the flip.