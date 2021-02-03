Bossip Video

Jadakiss is lending his vocal talents to the Metropolitan Transit Authority as he will become the voice of the subway and bus coronavirus PSA’s.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still raging on, despite many cities open like nothing is happening. Many people have been forced to return to work instead of working from home, while others are just out and about for no reason. Regardless of why people are going outside, the transit is now back to being completely packed like old times, with no social distancing in sight just vibes and a little dash of coronavirus.

Luckily, the Metropolitan Transit Authority is taking a small step to give all their passengers a little cheer while in transit to their destination.

In a new COVID-19 public health campaign made in collaboration with Nicolas Heller, also known as New York Nico, some of New York’s favorite personalities will voice the MTA’s Public Service announcements. Starting February 12th, subway and bus systems will have the pleasure of hearing Jadakiss’ voice on the coronavirus PSA’s.

The 45-year-old rapper teased the new ad on his Instagram, sharing a snippet of what we can expect to hear for his exciting voiceover venture.

“If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please quarantine at home or seek medical attention. Thanks for helping to keep New York City safe,” he says in the clip before signing off with his iconic “Jadakiss laugh.” This will definitely spark a smile or chuckle from those trying to take their minds off of work and freezing temperatures while on their commute.

Jada is the first but not the last as the project has 20 guests lined up, with Robert DeNiro, Jerry Seinfeld, and Desus & Mero as potential voices. Check out Jadakiss and his PSA below.