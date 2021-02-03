Bossip Video

Zendaya is one of the hardest working actors in Hollywood today, constantly announcing new projects and keeping busy 24/7–but that doesn’t mean she won’t let loose on set.

In preparation for the release of her upcoming film, Malcolm & Marie–which starts streaming on Netflix this Friday, February 5–Zendaya stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to talk about the film. The process that went into making this movie was completely unique to everyone involved, as it was one of the only projects to film in the middle of the pandemic. Zendaya, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, and John David Washington took to a remote location with only a few members of cast and crew, producing a film that’s already got tons of Oscar buzz.

During her interview with Colbert, the actress talks about what it was like making Malcolm & Marie under such unusual circumstances, plus, she gives fans some insight into another of her upcoming projects, Dune. She stars in that film alongside Timothee Chalamet, and according to Zendaya, the two of them were known for throwing dance parties on set.

Check out the interview for yourself down below to hear it straight from the source:

The Golden Globes finally unveiled their nominees for this year’s awards ceremony and some fans are giving the Globes major side-eye for omitting the “Euphoria” actress.

With her latest film Malcolm and Marie unlocking a new and polarizing realm for the 24-year-old actress, the buzz wasn’t enough to secure her a nomination. It comes as a surprise, considering Zendaya’s most recent feat, landing a historical win at the Emmy’s last year by becoming the youngest Black woman to score an award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her stunning role as the troubled teen “Rue” in HBO’s Euphoria.

Golden Globes are not, we can certainly expect to see an Oscar-worthy performance from Zendaya in this latest film.