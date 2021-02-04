Watch The First Five Minutes Of VH1’s “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”! [Exclusive Preview]

Are you excited? For the first time ever, cast members from all four Love & Hip Hop cities will come together in person for VH1’s new limited series “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition.”

With 2020 being a year of turmoil for the community, fan-favorites unite for an outrageous action-packed gathering to celebrate #BlackJoy and resilience while creating new traditions. The six-part series will touch on relevant topics including hip-hop, marriage and divorce, healing broken families, entrepreneurship and the BLM movement. The cast includes Love & Hip Hop’s Apryl Jones, Bambi, Erica Dixon, Fizz, Joy Young, Judy Harris, Karlie Redd, Momma Dee, Mendeecees, Ray J, Paris Phillips, Scrappy, Trick Daddy, Trina, Sierra Gates, Yandy Smith-Harris and Yung Joc. There are also special appearances from Tamika D. Mallory, social justice leader and co-founder of social justice organization Until Freedom, and hip-hop artist and activist Mysonne.

That’s a whole lot of DIFFERENT personalities! How long do you think they’ll keep the peace? Which exes do you expect to get along best? Who do you think will be the biggest s*it starter?

Check out the first five minutes of the episode below:

It’s definitely dope getting to see Joc’s son and Trick Daddy’s son together. It’s good to see VH1 really incorporated the cast’s family into the family reunion. Do you think it was messed up that Momma Dee put Yandy on duty to peel the shrimp as soon as she arrived? We’re pretty sure when it comes to prep duties there is nothing worse than deveining shrimp! What role do you take on for your family reunions?

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition premieres Monday, February 8 at 8PM ET/PT

Will you be watching?