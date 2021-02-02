Bossip Video

“Love and Hip Hop ” is baaaack!

The COVID-19 pandemic pressed paused on many major tv and movie productions, leaving fans curious about when their favorite shows will be returning. Well, fret no further if your TV drug of choice is “Love and Hip Hop.”

“Love and Hip Hop: Family Reunion” is on its way and it’s full of spicy surprises from the looks of the trailer. In the previews, it looks like we finally see things being worked out between Scrappy, Bambi, and Erica Dixon. Scrappy and Erica have a long history together, but decided to end things permanently on the second season of “Love and Hip Hop.” Since then, Scrappy has gotten married to Bambi and the couple has two children but before there was a ‘happily ever after,’ the ladies did have some hiccups with each other on the show.

This is just one dynamic featured in the spinoff it looks like. Cast members from other “Love and Hip Hop” franchises also appear, including Apryl Jones, Bambi, Scrappy, Erica Dixon, Fizz, Karlie Redd, Momma Dee, Mendeecees, Ray J, Paris Phillips, Trick Daddy, Trina, Yandy Smith-Harris, and Yung Joc, among others.

Hit play below to see the trailer.