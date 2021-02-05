Bossip Video

“For anybody who thought that I was comparing my experience, my family’s experience to George Floyd, I am here to tell you that that is incorrect and it’s just not the truth…”

Real Housewife of Salt Lake City Jeh Shah is addressing some particularly troubling comments she made on Instagram live. The real housewife made waves on social media this week when a video surfaced of her comparing her treatment as a woman of color to George Floyd, the Black Minneapolis man murdered when ex-officer Derek Chauvin put a knee on his neck.

Bravo comment page @WeigoPodcast of the “What Else Is Going On” Podcast posted a clip from IG live video of Jen who’s Tongan and Hawaiian tearfully detailing how some “white girl” told other “white girls” that she felt bullied by Jen. Jen then compared the white woman’s treatment to having a knee on her neck.

“All these white girls come in and because this white girl says; ‘She threatened my life, she’s a bully, I’m so fearful of her’, without having any facts–they all support her! What kind of s*** is that? That is having your f****g knee on my god damn neck! And then you sit there and tell me don’t talk, you can’t say s***. When I called my husband I was in tears, I couldn’t breathe. I didn’t think people were that evil and that mean.”

Jennifer. Shah. Really?!

Jen clearly caught wind of the video that’s racked up over 20,000 views on social media and she decided to respond during one of her husband Coach Shah’s purely positive pep talks. Before discussing the RHOSLC finale and the importance of “educating and conversating” with people who share different views especially during Black History Month, Jen responded to the resurfaced video that she says was from last summer.

Jen reiterated that she’s adamant about advocating for people of color and also added that she wasn’t comparing her own struggles to George Floyd’s even though unless our ears are broken and/or full of ear wax, it sounds a LOT like she was.

“There’s a video out there online, someone took a clip of a Live I did last summer, I have not commented on it because it was so absurd to me,” said Jen. “For people to say I’m racist or that I was comparing myslef to Goerge Floyd, that could not be further from the truth. Anybody that knows me, all of you know, I am very adamant and passionate about social justice. I fight for all people of color, it’s very important to me. I fight for all people of color and disadvantaged groups. For anybody who thought that I was comparing my experience, my family’s experience to George Floyd, I am here to tell you that that is incorrect and it’s just not the truth.”

Is Jen Shah racist? Highly, highly, doubt it. Does she take things to the extreme, in this case with complete disregard to racial sensitivity? That’s pretty clear.

Throughout this season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, we’ve seen her throw glass, push away her friend Heather who was trying to comfort her, and have emotional outbursts. That lead to her (white) castmates labeling her as “aggressive” amid allegations that they’re “scared of her”, something she doesn’t appreciate especially as a woman of color.

Jen had this to say about the “aggressive” allegations…

and she told PageSix about the dangers of calling a woman of color “scary.”

“It means something different to us,” said Jen. “Heather came on there and was like, ‘I’m going to cut a bitch.’ Everyone laughed,” Jen recalled. “If I said that I’d be in handcuffs, they’d be dragging me over to the jail if I said that.” She continued. “There’s this double standard and I hope that we can get some education from it and people can make some changes… I don’t think it’s coming from a place of being malicious. I think it’s coming from a place of ignorance.”

What do YOU think about so-called “aggressive” Jen Shah’s knee on the neck comments??? Do you accept her explanation/apology???

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s three-part reunion kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 10 p.m.