Make America Autopsy Again.

The Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol last week ended with several people badly injured and five dead. Today, we can add a sixth name to the list. According to 11Alive, an Atlanta-area man named Chris Stanton has committed suicide after being arrested and charged for his participation in the unprecedented insurrection.

The ironically-named Mr. Georgia is one of four men with ties to the Peach State who was arrested for various nefarious activities. Georgia’s charges include attempting to “enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police.”

He was found by his wife in the basement of their Alpharetta home with a gunshot wound to his chest. The medical examiner has determined that his death was a suicide. According to the Daily Mail reporting, his wife called 911 saying that there was, “blood everywhere.” Police confiscated two SKS semiautomatic rifles from the property.

At the time of this writing, 82 people have been arrested and 55 have been charged with hundreds more being hunted down by federal authorities. Over two dozen of those people are facing terrorism charges of various degrees.

The attack on the U.S. Capitol occurred last Wednesday as members of Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s Electoral College win. Donald Trump now faces a 2nd impeachment, as many members of the hill believe he intentionally incited the raid.

