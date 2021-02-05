It’s UP!
Everyone’s buzzing over Cardi’s wildly provocative new “Up” video oozing with all sorts of sexy shenanigans including ongue-licking, booty-bouncing and tidday-grabbing in her first major video since chart-topping smash “WAP” (featuring Megan The Stallion) shattered the internet.
The Tani Muino-directed visuals (filmed over two days during Christmas season) features a beautiful baddie buffet with elite eye candy like Amber Diamond and Nurys Mateo in visually delicious scenes that sent fans into a frenzy.
And those were only two of countless baddies in the screen-lickable video bursting with shiny outfits, wondrous set designs, subtle yet hilarious gags and thick dancers, dancing thick-ly with Cardi shining as the Queen of her moment that’s far from over.
“Offset kept saying up and stuck and im like oh sh*t,” she revealed in her Youtube Live interview.
I keep saying up and a stuck out of nowhere because that’s something that I started saying this year. He always say it, but I feel like this is some gangsta shit and that’s what I like.”
What’s your fave scene in this video? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest and craziest reactions on the flip.
