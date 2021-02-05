Bossip Video

This originality expert recently chatted with BOSSIP about his beginnings and his goal to “Never Come Down” from his musical highs.

Tell us about your background and how your mother and grandmother musically influenced you.

“I am originally from Brooklyn, NY. I grew up running around Brownsville playing until the street lights came on and then Jamaica, Queens where I was an only child living with my mom and grandmother, listening to jazz, Pattie Labelle, and Anita Baker on the way to church at 6 a.m. I have been singing at church my entire life. I was part of a show choir in high school and my family had me perform at every gathering, it is literally a part of me. Yet, two women are the cornerstones of my musical experience. Going to church rehearsal with my grandmother made me fall in love with the highs and with my mom, I fell in love with the medley of music. Hearing these two ladies sing made me want to sing more. I remember going to church one Sunday and I stayed for every service because my mom had a solo. She was nervous but I was super excited to be front row to be there to listen to her sing. Though they don’t sing professionally, what influenced me the most was their passion and commitment to music vocally and God.”

With that in mind, what influences did you pull from for your Magic Hour EP?

“Interestingly enough, I’m very much a free spirit, don’t get me wrong I have things I’m very particular about and won’t move on but music is one of those things that I like to mix things up with and take influences from everything I listen to. My EP has R&B influences like the ballad, “Okay” which is pop. To the more commercial song, “Never Come Down” which is influenced by an 80s vibe with R&B undertones. I love 80s music because they have a rock feel but the vocals are still very emotional and passionate.”

Why did you choose “Never Come Down” as your first single, and tell us about the art direction for the video.

“Honestly, It chose itself because it encompasses my journey through life, loving myself completely and honestly. “Never come down” was something I did not expect. The sound and the abstract sound of the track sounded fun and sounded like how I see things. I thought it would be awesome to be able to give people a taste of what I think and see and to give the world a peek into my mind. So visually I wanted it to show what the song was described as best I could; the water, the air, and the electricity that it creates when the beat drops. Visually I wanted to elevate to the next level, ultimately, stepping into who I am and becoming as an artist.”

