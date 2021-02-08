Bossip Video

OMG it’s happening!

To say that last night’s Super Bowl was lackluster is an understatement. However, we found great joy and excitement in the fact that Marvel and Disney+ released the first official trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Sam. If Marvel’s newest property, WandaVision, has tickled your fantasy fancy then we have no doubt that this action-packed new series will set your hair on fire!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was created by Malcolm Spellman who also serves as the head writer for the six-episode series (please, Kevin Feige, let them be hour-long episodes!). The events of the show are said to be taking place after Avengers Endgame and for the first time in a long time, the world is devoid of “Captain America”. Those of you who saw Endgame know that Cap gave the shield to his friend Sam (Falcon) and he has essentially been charged with carrying the mantle alongside Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier). The trailer alludes to the idea that both men will share the title “Captain America” but we’ll have to wait and see exactly how that plays out on-screen.

Until then, we can all geek out and watch this 2-minute clip dozens of times and speculate what might happen when these two superhero frenemies take on Baron Zemo and his band of bone-breaking baddies.

It was kind of depressing not having the MCU last year. We’re beyond thrilled that it is back, better than ever, and on our TV screens at home! The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drops on March 19 just two weeks after the WandaVision finale! Excelsior!