We love to see it.

Police who abuse people don’t deserve compassion, empathy, grace, or a pass. Keep them all in prison as long as legally allowed, forever if necessary. Such is the case with former NYPD officer Justin Volpe.

According to NY Daily News, a judge denied a request on Volpe’s behalf to be granted a “compassionate release” from his 30-year prison sentence because he has contracted COVID-19. And?

For those who are unfamiliar, In 1999, Volpe pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting Abner Louima in 1997 with a jagged broomstick inside of an NYPD precinct after Louima was arrested for a fight. The incident was front-page news and sent the city into an outrage. Louima was severely traumatized and hospitalized for months after the fact. If you go back to the late 90s and early 2000s you’ll hear rappers from the tri-state area frequently reference the case.

Judge Frederic Block said that there were no “extraordinary and compelling reasons” to release Volpe, especially considering the disgusting nature of his crime. F**k ’em. Let ’em rot, COVID and all.

If you’re interested at all.. here’s what Volpe wrote in his baffling application for release.

“I do not seek to evade just punishment for my crime. I have served the overwhelming majority of the sentence,” Volpe wrote. “After 21 plus years in prison, it is my family who is being punished more.”

boohoo….

Volpe is scheduled for release in 2025.

Good on Judge Block for holding the line and keeping a cop like Volpe under full accountability. Bum cops don’t deserve freedom.