Good news for fans of ‘The Best Man’ and ‘The Best Man Holiday’!

Peacock revealed today that the streaming service has ordered 10 episodes of the limited dramedy series ‘THE BEST MAN: FINAL CHAPTERS’ from Universal Television, written and executive produced by Malcolm D. Lee and Dayna Lynne North.

This isn’t some far-fangled reboot either. All of our favorites from the films are set to reunite for the project — so we’ll get to see Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau back together again.

“We’re excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of ‘The Best Man’ for Peacock,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.” Universal Television President Erin Underhill said, “When Malcolm joined the UTV family, our first conversation was about our collective desire to bring his groundbreaking Universal feature franchise to television. Three years and one pandemic later, we’re on the brink of doing just that. I’m thrilled for us all to see this goal come to fruition.”

The limited series is based on the Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee. It finds key characters Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch dealing with the evolution of their relationships evolve. Much like the films, past grievances are bound to resurface especially considering our characters are now in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

“Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise,” said Malcolm D. Lee. “We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in ‘The Best Man’ universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

“The Best Man: Final Chapters” isn’t the only thing Malcom D. Lee has cooking these days. His upcoming projects include “At That Age,” a pilot for NBC (based on an original idea/created by Lee, who is executive producer and director) and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (Warner Brothers/HBO Max). Lee’s Blackmaled Productions banner also has several projects in development including “I Almost Forgot About You” (Universal), an adaptation of Terry McMillan’s novel with Viola Davis, “The Classic” (Universal), “Real Talk” (Universal), and “Rock the Bells” (Fox).

We’re also excited for his co-writer Dayna Lynn North, who you may know from her work as a writer/executive producer and showrunner on “Insecure.” North is currently co-writing and executive producing “Young Love,” the series adaptation of Matthew Cherry’s Academy Award-winning short “Hair Love.”

“‘The Best Man’ films were a cultural touchstone during my college days — and they’ve remained influential pop culture references to this day,” said Dayna Lynn North. “I’ve grown up laughing with these characters, copying their dance moves, and grieving at their losses. I am overjoyed to be partnering with Malcolm D. Lee and this amazing cast to adapt this iconic franchise at Peacock.”

Which “Best Man” characters are you most excited to catch up on? We’re definitely going to revisit both films before this series hits Peacock!