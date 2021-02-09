“Basketball Wives” Exclusive Sneak Peek: Evelyn Has A Surprise For Malaysia That We’re Pretty Sure She Won’t Like [VIDEO]

The new season of “Basketball Wives” premieres tonight! Are you excited for the ladies to return?

The new season of “Basketball Wives” airs on VH1 Tuesday, February 9th and right from the start some of the women will be forced to face their least favorite folks. It’s been a long time but that doesn’t mean that old issues have been forgotten. This season has been billed to be all about making peace but will that be the case for the season opener? BOSSIP is excited to share an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode. In the clip, Evelyn Lozada meets up with Malaysia Pargo during the pandemic and the ladies are lamenting all the issues with the virus and how it’s interrupted their kids’ schooling. Things get really interesting when Evelyn reveals she has a hidden agenda for meeting with Malaysia. Check out the clip below:

Malaysia is wrestling with whether she should have her kids come to Los Angeles when Jackie Christie enters the restaurant, surprising her. Will this be a moment of reconciliation or rejection?

We really really like Malaysia and over the years Jackie has also become better about being a peacemaker. Do you think this conversation is going to be a productive one? Or will Malaysia get up and walk away?

What would you do if it was you? Also, was Evelyn wrong to surprise Malaysia. Do you think she should have prepared her for their unexpected guest?

“Basketball Wives” returns on VH1 on Tuesday, February 9th at 8PM ET/PT.