Lord, have mercy…

Just days before the Kansas City Chiefs were scheduled to take the field to play Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the son of head coach Andy Reid, Britt Reid, was the cause of a car crash that left two small children injured, one of which is fighting for her life.

According to NYPost, Britt Reid told police that he had “between 2 and 3 drinks” in addition to popping a prescription pill Adderall before a smashed his Dodge Ram into that car Ariel and an unidentified 4-year-old were sitting in on the side of the exit, while their mother helped her cousin who had run out of gas. The cousin, Tiffany Verhulst, has started a GoFundMe campaign to help Ariel’s family out with their hospital bills and other expenses. The goal was $100,000, at the time of this writing, the campaign has raised $329,213. There’s no telling if Ariel will live through her injuries. If she does survive, there is no telling what the life long effects of the damage will be. Yesterday, Verhulst updated the page on Ariel’s condition and posted a heartbreaking photo of her in the ICU:

Ariel remains in the hospital in critical condition and is not awake. No progress updates as of right now. Thank you to everyone who has donated to support the family through this hard time, we are so grateful. Tiffany Verhulst

Our prayers are certainly going up for Ariel, the other child who was injured, and their family. We can’t even imagine how they are all suffering right now.

Put Britt Reid in prison.