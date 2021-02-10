Bossip Video

UPDATED: 9:30 A.M. ET, Feb 10, 2021 —

The latest development in the Dr. Dre divorce has to do with the super producer’s alleged mistresses.

The Compton native’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, is asking the court to question Dre’s alleged mistresses over money, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. Plus, she wants them to sit for depositions as soon as possible.

After filing for divorce last June, Young is taking aim at three women who she claims were in intimate relationships with her husband during their 25-year marriage. Nicole says that one of these women paid cash to purchase a $2 million-plus home back in 2019, and now, she wants to know if Dr. Dre funded the purchase.

Furthermore, Young is arguing that the three alleged mistresses in question are trying to delay their depositions until the court determines the validity of her and Dre’s prenuptial agreement. Nicole says she wants the women questioned immediately because their depositions could affect her spousal support and the court’s decision on the prenup. While Young initially claimed she and Dre never signed a prenuptial, she later clarified that her husband ripped it up as a romantic gesture, rendering it null and void.

It doesn’t seem like this divorce trial is winding down any time soon. In the meantime, Dre has agreed to pay Nicole $2 million in temporary spousal support in addition to the $293,306 a month that she already receives from the music mogul.

Dre was hospitalized last month due to a severe aneurysm. The 55-year-old producer was released in mid-January and is still recovering from the incident.