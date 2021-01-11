Bossip Video

Dr. Dre remains in the ICU as doctors are having a hard time finding the cause of his brain aneurysm.

Dr. Dre scared all of us last week when it was revealed he was in the ICU at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm, which is a very scary situation for anyone to endure. The legendary producer took to social media to calm everyone down and let them know he is okay and getting the best medical attention from the people at Cedars. He also went on to approve paying his estranged wife $2 million in spousal support until he recovers.

According to reports from TMZ, his recovery efforts are at a standstill as of now while doctors try to understand the cause of the aneurysm.

Dr. Dre is still in intensive care, one week after he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm, and doctors are still trying to figure out what happened. Sources connected to Dre with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Dre’s where he’s been since last Monday — in ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Our sources say doctors continue to do a battery of tests to get to the root problem. Doctors also want him in ICU in case, God forbid, he suffers another aneurysm … if that happens, time would be of the essence.

Right now, Dre is resting in the ICU and doctors do not see a bad outcome for his condition at the moment. Usually, the answer is surgery–but it doesn’t seem Dre has undergone any surgeries as of now. Hopefully, doctors can figure this out and get the legend headed to recovery.