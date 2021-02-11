Couple Goals?

By now, you’ve seen all the swoons (and salty squawks) over Lori Harvey showering her boo Michael B. Jordan with love for his 34th birthday in a rare bae posting on her IG (with a three sentence caption–the longest she’s ever written) that immediately melted the internet.

“Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget 🎂 I love you baby…hope today has been at least half as special as you are” Harvey captioned the post, which included three photos of the pair, both clad in all black cocktail attire, being lovie-dovie. Jordan went all out in his response, sharing in the comments, “Thank you baby 😍 I love you too.”

This comes just weeks after the “Creed” star and Hall of Fame hot girl confirmed their baeship on Instagram amid loud whispers about their suspected entangling.

You may remember MBJ setting the tone during his GQ back in November where he listed his requirements for his special someone.

“A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not,” he revealed. “Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my a$$ is still single, but yeah, it’s a list,” he added.

He went on to share his idea of a perfect date.

“The freedom to go wherever I wanted in public, not worry about paparazzi,” Michael gushed. “Enjoy somebody’s company. Go for a drive, dope playlist. Drive somewhere just for dessert. I’m definitely a movie guy, and then I’d ride the vibe for the rest of the night.”

If you’re keeping score at home, Lori moved on from fertile Future months after kickin’ it with Trey Songz and Diddy but, unfortunately, no Meek who infamously announced that she’s on his wish list.

Are you convinced that Lori & MBJ are the real deal? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Lori showering MBJ with birthday love on the flip.