We don’t know what Michael B. Jordan has done to Lori Harvey BUT whatever it is, it must be good because girlfriend is writing captions that aren’t just emojis!

We’ve known Lori to have dated a few men, Future, Diddy and Memphis Depay are among her more high profile relationships, but Harvey has always kept her love life pretty private. Even her relationship with Future, which included star-studded vacations couldn’t entice boo’ed up pictures on her Instagram feed – nor long captions.

That’s why this post Lori added for Michael B. Jordan’s birthday is so special. Not only is her caption THREE SENTENCES LONG — She also tells the ‘CREED’ actor she LOVES him in the message.

“Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget 🎂 I love you baby…hope today has been at least half as special as you are” Harvey captioned the post, which included three photos of the pair, both clad in all black cocktail attire, embracing each other.

Jordan didn’t hold back in his response, sharing in the comments, “Thank you baby 😍I love you too.”

Have you also melted into a puddle on the floor? Because we have!

Turtle and Nugget are putting on quite the show of public affection and we are HERE for it!

Seriously. This is the kind of love you don’t want to hide. How long until there’s an engagement? Wayment though. Can you imagine how beautiful a liddo baby from this pairing would be? The sexiest man alive and one of the most beautiful women on the planet, procreating? Who’s hoping this happens?

Listen we know some of y’all are plotting on their demise because you’ve got your sights set on one of them but STOP that. Let’s celebrate black love!