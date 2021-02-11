Bossip Video

Can’t sit here! Seat’s taken!

Twitter doesn’t want Donald Trump on their platform. Contrary to what most of his constitutionally-ignorant bootlickers believe, his first amendment rights are NOT being encroached upon. The First Amendment only applies to the federal government. Twitter, a private company, is not part of said entity. Now that we have that bit of legal housekeeping out of the way…

According to NBC News, Twitter will not allow 55% of white women’s president to return to their platform even if decides to run for office in 2024. His incitement of the January 6 riots and the copious amount of lies that he regularly told in 280 characters or less has made him persona non grata PERMANENTLY!

“When you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform,” Twitter CFO Ned Segal told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday morning. “Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence,” Segal said. “He was removed when he was president and there’d be no difference for anybody who’s a public official once they’ve been removed from the service.”

Segal also had a thing or two to say to haters who alleged that users from Twitter fled to other social media platforms in response to Donnie’s removal.

“We added 40 million people to our DAU [daily active user count] last year, and 5 million last quarter,” Segal said. “In January, we added more DAU than the average of the last four Januarys, so hopefully that gives people a sense for the momentum we’ve got from all the hard work we’ve done on the service.”

Snapchat has also issued Trump a permanent boot from their platform. Facebook has continued to suspend the former president but will review the case and announce if the decision still remains in the coming months.

Twitter was the first social media service to ban Trump following the Capitol insurrection and others followed suit. How crazy would they look to let him back on if he were to become president again?