Protective Papa Preciousness: Tristan Thompson Told Khloé No For The First Time To Keep Her From Trimming True’s “Baby Hairs”

Listen. Khloe Kardashian must have missed the memo. WE don’t play when it comes to our kids’ hair!

True Thompson has her Daddy to thank for narrowly avoiding her mom and a set of scissors. During a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Kelly asked Khloe about co-parenting her two-year-old daughter True with her maybe-on-again-boyfriend Tristan and Khloe revealed how Tristan had basically pitched a fit and told her no for the first time she could remember after she decided she wanted to give True a little trim. Khloe revealed that Tristan called her brother Rob and her mother Kris Jenner to snitch about her intentions. Ultimately Khloe opted not to cut True’s hair since Tristan felt so strongly.

Check out the clip below:

Gotta love how Tristan fought so hard for his baby! Listen, Khloe just doesn’t understand. True is a baby. She doesn’t need a trim girl, she’s not even three. Also, she had to have misspoken when she said she wanted to cut her “baby hairs” right?

At what age did you cut your kid’s hair for the first time? If you have boys versus girls how different is the timeline on giving kids a cut? What kind of things do you and your child’s other parent disagree about?

Also, do you think we’ll get to see this argument on this season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”?

In other Kardashian news, it looks like baby number 2 might be on the way for Tristan and Khloe.

Earlier this week, a clip from the upcoming season finale surfaced online that shows the pair working on their relationship issues and discussing the possibility of a sibling for young True.

Khloe revealed that she had begun the process of freezing her eggs last year and that she needed Tristan’s help to make it happen.

“I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again,” said Khloe in the clip.” This process might take time, I have no idea. I think to start the process, at least be prepared. I think it’s going to work.”

With a smile on his face, Tristan nods his head in agreement and says “I’ve always wanted four kids, I have Prince and True. Two down, two more to go.”

A source revealed that the couple is making it a “big priority” to “give True a sibling” and that they “they really want it to work out.”

Seems like Tristan has done a total 180 since the couple split back in 2019 after a slew of cheating allegations hit headlines along with Tristan’s infamous kissing scandal with Jordyn Woods.

“In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “He is an amazing dad and partner.”

“Khloé was always hoping that Tristan would come around,” the source continued. “It’s been very important for her to keep her family together for True’s sake.”