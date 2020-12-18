Bossip Video

Dang.

B. Simone is rubbing folks wrong again after making a “joke” where she praised Latina women over Black women, causing tweeters to go OFF. The comedian was actually discussing the relationship between rapper DaBaby (her longtime crush) and Dominican singer Danileigh when she mad the cringy comment.

“The b*tch is fine, I’m not a hater. She’s f-cking beautiful. She’s Latin. Latin b-tches already have the upper hand. They speak two languages and f-cking spiciness is in your blood. It’s not fair. Chilli peppers b-tch.”

B. went on, sexualizing the image of DaniLeigh as a child, to further tell her joke. B. implies that she can’t measure up to DaniLeigh at all purely based on her ethnicity.

“Latin b-tches come out of the vagina sexy. Like how are you sexy at two b-tch? You’re a f-cking infant. Why are you walking around in diapers sexy? I had to grow into my sexiness b-tch. I’m still working on it.”

The moment is cringy, to say the least.

As soon as she pressed send, the comments poured in. Fans understood the “joke” but didn’t like the implications.

I didn’t like that video of B. Simone gassing DaniLeigh for being a light skinned Latina & how Da Baby upgraded with DaniLeigh instead of being with a Black woman [as herself]. DaniLeigh ain’t no different than any other attractive woman you see online.

Hit the flip to see how else fans felt about B. putting herself down to praise DaniLeigh for chuckles.