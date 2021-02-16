Bossip Video

These are some of the evilest people walking the earth.

First and foremost, defund the police. Now that we have that established, let’s talk about how these devilish mickie fickies play in our faces when it comes to protecting and serving.

According to a story in the Daily Mail, the LAPD Police Chief, Michel Moore, has announced an investigation into a racist and highly offensive image that was reportedly shared among the ranks on Valentine’s Day. Word is that officers were passing around a photo of George Floyd with the caption: “You take my breath away.”

Oink, oink.

Moore says that if it is discovered that his officers were having chuckles at George Floyd’s murder that, “people will find my wrath.” We won’t hold our breath but we shall see. Moore also revealed that the department is investigating two Instagram accounts that could be linked to LAPD personnel. One of those accounts is called “Blue Line Mafia.” How corrupt must the cops be if they are engaging in crime family cosplay? These are the people who were supposed to uphold “law and order?” Tuh…The nerve.

“At this point the Department has not identified any actual postings in the workplace or identified that it was in fact our department employee who created the image. We have raised the apparent existence of the image and directed commands to survey the worksites for it.” “If found any employee or supervisor is directed to take possession and identify those present. The Department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

Hmph. Yeah. Ok.