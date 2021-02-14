Bossip Video

Love is in the air, especially for some new celebrity couples.

On today’s Valentine’s Day Holiday, lovers in the celebrity realm are lavishing each other with gifts, showering each other with kisses, and making long-lasting memories.

See which stars are marking their first Feast of Saint Valentine as sweethearts.

Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey

Yes, ladies [and some of you gentlemen] it’s true and it’s really happening. “Nugget” [Michael B. Jordan] and Turtle [Lori Harvey] are still going strong and prepping for their first V-Day as an official couple. After recently celebrating Michael’s 34th birthday together, the two are surely together with flowers and candy in tow.

This time last year Lori was dating Future who surprised her on V-Day by decorating her L.A. pad with red roses, candles, and an enormous floral arrangement in the shape of a heart. We’re SURE MBJ can top that. That’s light work for the “Creed” actor who recently kicked it with Lori on a yacht.

Jordyn Woods & Karl Anthony Towns

Today Jordyn Woods and her Minnesota Timberwolves boo Karl Anthony Towns will mark their first Valentine’s Day together as an official couple. Allegedly the two started off as friends with Jordy “looking at Karl like a brother” until things turned romantic. By September 2020 they were Instagram official and made their couple debut in matching Versace swimsuits.

At that time Jordyn also showed off several lavish birthday presents from her honey on her IG story including Chanel bags and a signed Michael Jordan jersey as part of her Jordan-themed 23rd birthday celebrations.

Most recently Jordyn solicited prayers for KAT amid him contracting coronavirus.

“Praying for you babe. I know you’re going to pull through. God’s got you and so does your most powerful guardian Angel up there.”

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

In white folks news, another couple that went from friends to lovers is marking love day. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are presumably coupled up today after recently going public in Palm Springs.

According to E! News the friends/neighbors have always had sparks but they kept them at bay.

“Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney,” the insider leaked. “The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point.”

What DOES a Kardashian/Barker Valentine’s Day look like? We wonder if we’ll find out today…

Dr. Dre & Apryl Jones????

Yes, this is odd but it’s a thing.

Apryl Jones and Dr. Dre made headlines this week when they were spotted leaving Boa steakhouse in Los Angeles. The footage was posted by The Shaderoom and it’s clear that the woman by the music mogul’s side is the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star.

Apryl hasn’t confirmed that she’s dating the man with an estimated worth of $800 million but in a recent interview with our sister site Madamenoire, she recently said she was open to a “great exchange of energy” with someone who feels “different.”

“I am dating. And…I’m not looking for anything,” she says. “I’m a say I’m not looking. I just feel like…I am dating and I’m open and I feel like what I am hoping to experience is just a great exchange of energy with somebody that feels different and I’ll know it when I feel it. But that’s just where I’m at with it. I’m not looking for anything. I don’t have a particular type. I’m just enjoying life and exchanging energy and enjoying company. And that’s it. And when I need what I need when I need it, I get what I need when I need it! Keep it pushin’ [laughs]. That’s where I’m at.”

Do you think these two will have Valentine’s Day plans?