Is everyone happy now??? After her hair-raising Gorilla Glue gaffe, Tessica Brown’s giving back in a major way.

The 40-year-old Louisiana woman that social media dubbed “Gorilla Glue girl” has a freed scalp and FREE funds for people in need of reconstructive surgery.

Her manager (yes, after going viral and hitting nearly 1 million followers she needs one), confirmed to TMZ that Tessica’s paying it forward by giving a majority of her GoFundMe haul to a group supporting others going through similar ordeals. $20,000 of her now nearly $24,000 is going to the Restore Foundation. Interestingly enough, The Restore Foundation is actually from the nonprofit brainchild of Dr. Michael Obeng, the L.A.-based plastic surgeon who freed Tessica’s follicles from gorilla glue for free.

Tessica’s manager also confirmed that the daycare owner/mom will use $1,000 of her GoFundMe donations for her emergency room visit in Louisiana.

Tessica added on IG;

“With the remainder of the money I will be blessing three local families thanks for all the support love you guys so much thank you.”

She’s also selling “Bonded For Life” merchandise including t-shirts with her face and spray bottles on them, hoodies, and sweatpants.

Tessica also recently debuted a “new look” over Valentine’s Day weekend; a simple shortcut with no ponytail. Tessica got her chic cut at the Below Zero salon in Violet, Louisiana.