Don’t mess with a mama bear and her cub!

Kiely Williams has been having a rough week away from her daughter and after letting out her raw feelings on Instagram, she’s been left to defend herself against apparent mom-shamers.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old ‘Cheetah Girl’ and former 3LW singer shared an emotional video on Instagram describing her struggle with being away for work and separated from her daughter, Rowan, 3, whom she shares with husband Brandon Cox.

“I’m here at this lavish hotel for work. I haven’t traveled without my kid since she was born. That’s like almost three years. I like to take her with me if I had to go someplace. But COVID, you know. Every time I talk to her, she’s like, ‘Mommy come home,’” Williams revealed as she began to cry.

In a second video, she praised working mothers as superheroes.

“I don’t know how you guys do it,” Williams said. “Especially if you have to leave for a long time. I just feel like I’m failing her, and my heart is broken. I gotta stop crying. This is only like the first or second day so I guess it’ll get easier, right? I just miss her and I know she misses me.”

Unfortunately, Kiely’s video being reshared did not invite the most supportive commentary. People mocked the mom in the comments, causing her to clap back in another video in order to defend herself. Kiely said the comments sobered up her feelings and took off on her haters, calling them “ugly-hearted.”

“A bunch of f*****g insensitive, ugly-hearted people came on to tell me that ‘it’s not that serious’ that ‘people are dying in Texas,’ like I’m not aware of that, that ‘I’m horrible and stupid,’” she reacted. “They all came from The Shade Room, I don’t know these people. So it actually did work, it pulled me out of my spiraling cascade of depression because now I’m like ‘f**k you people. What’s wrong with you? You don’t have a heart? You don’t understand that a person, any person could go through separation anxiety, could be experiencing mom guilt. Feeling just f**ked.’”

