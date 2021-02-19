Bossip Video

“He would never hurt me…”

Calm down, hotties! That’s the message Megan Thee Stallion’s sending while confirming that she’s got a new man. The Houston hottie recently went Live on Instagram and revealed to her dedicated (and very protective) fans that she’s indeed being “Suga” swooned by her boyfriend, rapper Pardison Fontaine. The news came after a video surfaced of Pardi seemingly breaking down a door to a bathroom Meg was in with friends. The video led to a firestorm of controversy from concerned fans.

According to Megan however, there’s nothing to worry about because her BOYFRIEND Pardi is “so calm and so sweet.”

“I don’t be liking some of the stuff on the internet,” said the 26-year-old rapper on IG Live. “People don’t know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi. ‘Cause he is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know. That’s my boo. And I really like him!” “He’s fine and he’s big, I like that,” she added while blushing. “He is so perfect and he would never hurt me. Just so y’all know. One thing about me when I get a boyfriend y’all not about to play with my man, he don’t even be doing nothing to nobody. Y’all ain’t never been turnt up with y’all boyfriend before?”

She also said that he’s “Mr. Hot Boy” now and in TheShadeRoom’s comments Pardi wrote, “Thats my baby,” and left heart-eye emojis.

Their coupledom comes after Pardi hinted in December that he set his sights on the Houston rapper. He wore a face mask from Meg’s Fashion Nova collection and captioned a picture of him kissing meg’s GQ Magazine cover; “Dear Santa.” He later went on to continuously flirt with her on Instagram and presumably slid in her DMs.

Clearly, it worked.

After Meg’s relationship reveal, Pardi showed how the two of them celebrated Valentine’s Day. The New York rapper apparently surprised Meg with a private jet ride and a private catered lunch that Pardi dubbed “Pardi With A Hottie.” He also filled the jet with flowers for his Houston hot girl.

[Swipe to see]

Now THAT’s how you do it.