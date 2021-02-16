Bossip Video

Moniece Slaughter, who is usually very open about her pitfalls (and the pitfalls of others) has mad some hefty allegations of receiving threats from music mogul Dr. Dre. The former “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star aired out the alleged threats during a live this morning, charging back emotionally against Dre.

Allegedly Dr. Dre had a person call Moniece up and send the threats after she confirmed publicly that he had been seeing Apryl Jones, her exes former girlfriend, for “months.” Moniece confirmed that news on camera after Dre and Jones were spotted by paparazzi on a date in Los Angeles last week.

Misty-eyed and angry, Moniece sounded off on the star:

“I don’t care who you think you are, I don’t care who the world has told you you are. I don’t know you and you don’t know me, and I didn’t say anything negative about you, sir. You can watch the 40-second clip about what I said about you sir — and it wasn’t negative. So don’t you send another m*therf*cker to this phone of mine to make one more m*therf*cking threat. Yeah Dr. Dre.” “And I recorded it. Wrong f*cking b*tch. Wrong move m*therf*cker. Suck my d*ck, we’re done. I f*cking recorded both conversations, your sloppy a*s. You thought that aneurysm f*cked you up?”

Slaughter referred to Dr. Dre’s recent medical hiccup, where he suffered a brain aneurysm and was hospitalized for several days. She added that SHE was in fact going to be his “aneurysm” now that his alleged threats had enticed her. Take a look at the entire video of Moniece going off below, courtesy of ItsOnsite.