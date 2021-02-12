Bossip Video

Apryl Jones and music mogul Dr. Dre made headlines this week as the two appeared to have a date night together on the west coast. Photos were shared of the pair as they left a steakhouse in Los Angeles.

Now video of Dre and Apryl has since surfaced and it’s clearly the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star by Dre’s side. In the clip, Dre. and Apryl seemed focused on getting from their SUV to the front door of BOA Steakhouse of Hollyweird, as paparazzi attempted to spark conversation with the music mogul about his projects. The footage was posted by The Shaderoom, take a look below.

Apryl currently appears on the new Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop spin-off where she happens to star alongside ex-boyfriend Fizz. In a conversation this week with Madamenoire, Apryl does reveal she is dating around and not focused on getting back with her ex. Her goal is to exchange energy with someone who feels “different.”

“I am dating. And…I’m not looking for anything,” she says. “I’m a say I’m not looking. I just feel like…I am dating and I’m open and I feel like what I am hoping to experience is just a great exchange of energy with somebody that feels different and I’ll know it when I feel it. But that’s just where I’m at with it. I’m not looking for anything. I don’t have a particular type. I’m just enjoying life and exchanging energy and enjoying company. And that’s it. And when I need what I need when I need it, I get what I need when I need it! Keep it pushin’ [laughs]. That’s where I’m at.”

Recently, Apryl shared that she was “trusting in the magic of new beginnings” on her IG feed as she posted a photo of some gifts from Chanel. Maybe a gift from Dre??

However as we previously reported, the news seems a bit odd amidst Dre’s on-going divorce case with Nicole Young who has recently asked for some of the music mogul’s alleged mistresses to step forth and testify if the producer has financed them in the past.

Do you think it’s a bad look for Apryl to be dating Dre at the moment?