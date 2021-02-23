The 46-year-old rapper first met Krista back in 2001, though they didn’t end up tying the knot until November 2014. The couple went on to have two children together. One of their children, Xavier, was born prematurely on May 15, 2008, and tragically died eleven days later. They also share a 10-year-old son named Gatlyn. Xzibit also has a 25-year-old son, Tremaine, from a previous relationship.

As of now, it is unclear if Krista is asking for spousal and child support in the divorce and available records don’t reveal whether the pair ever signed a prenuptial agreement. The rapper has not yet filed his response.

When Xzibit and Krista got married back in 2014, the marriage made headlines for a pretty unfortunate reason: The Pimp My Ride host got busted for DUI in the early morning the day after the ceremony.

The 46-year-old’s marital woes come as his frequent collaborator and friend Dr. Dre continues battling his on-going divorce case. Last year the rapper took to Instagram to defend Dre against Nicole Young’s allegations, calling her claims “dumb sh*t.