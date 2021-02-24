Bossip Video

Mariah Carey may “not know” a certain singer from the Bronx, but a “regular degular shmegular” girl from that same borough is clearly on her radar.

The elusive chanteuse recently interviewed Cardi B for Interview Magazine and gave Cardi a pandemic “pep talk”, that included them bonding over making music, their upbringings that included Cardi being teased about her “nappy” hair, and even bras.

Yes, that’s random but when Mariah Carey asks you “what your favorite bra is” [daaaahling], you answer.

Cardi: “I don’t know because I’m not really a bra person.” Mariah: “We need to do a bra line.

The bra question also led to the ladies agreeing to collaborate on a song together.

Mariah: “We need that specialty line. We’re going to do our bra line, and one of these days, can we do a song together?” Cardi: “I would love that. I would love to do a record that touches souls. You had me heartbroken when I was 11 years old and I didn’t even have a boyfriend.”

For the Interview Magazine photos, Cardi was styled by Kollin Carter, with hair by Tokyo Stylez and makeup by Erika La Pearl. The stunning shots that include Cardi wearing Area Couture and vintage Thierry Mugler were taken by Black photography duo AB+DM.

See more Cardi B Interview Magazine highlights and photos below.

Cardi and Mariah on Cardi being teased growing up and Cardi feeling vindicated by plastic surgery:

Cardi: Well, I’m from New York, right? And New York is a melting pot, especially where I grew up in the Bronx. I’m Trini and I’m Dominican, and there’s a lot of Dominicans that look a certain type of way. They have soft, pretty, curly hair. Growing up, guys would ask me weird questions like, “If you’re Dominican, why is your hair so nappy?” I used to dye my hair, and people used to be like, “Oh, your hair’s so crunchy.” And it would make me feel so weird. I was also really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it’s about being thick and having an a**, so young boys would be like, “Look at your flat a**. You ain’t got no titties.” And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped. Mariah: I’ve had very similar situations, with the hair. The hair is always a thing. As a matter of fact, we’re about to deal with my hair right now, because it looks quite disgusting. Now, you have access to every great hairdresser in the world, to makeup artists and stylists, the whole glam team and designers. You’re like a real-life princess. Coming from the childhood that you came from, and the experiences that you just talked me through, does it feel like, “Wow, I hope those same people who told me I had a flat ass and nappy hair are looking at this now”? Do you feel vindicated?

Cardi: I feel so vindicated. Even when I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone. When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my a** done. And then I felt super confident. When I was younger, I didn’t really know how to take care of my hair. So now I make my own hair mask and take care of my natural hair, and it makes me feel better, like what people were saying about me isn’t true. My hair was not bad because it was nappy. My hair was bad because I didn’t know how to take care of it.

On Cardi hearing profanity growing up and using it in her music:

Mariah: Do you remember the first time you or other people in your house used profanity? Cardi: When Khia’s “My Neck, My Back” came out, my aunts would be like, “I know y’all not supposed to be listening to that.” So when I used to sing it with my cousins mad loud, I knew I shouldn’t say it because my aunts were like, “You can’t listen to that,” even though I didn’t really know what the f*** it meant at the time. Mariah: So now when they hear your music, what do they say? Specifically when it comes to one of your biggest hits, “WAP.” Do you care what they say, or is it just like, “Yo, I’m making money and it is what it is ”? Cardi: I’m grown now. When I told my mom I was a stripper that really bothered her for a minute. But now when she hears me saying grown shit, I don’t think she gives a f*** anymore.

What do YOU think about Mariah Carey’s interview with Cardi B??? For the full Interview Magazine exclusive click HERE.