Congresswoman Maxine Waters is an unlikely fan of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit collaboration, “WAP.”

During a recent conversation for Harper’s Bazaar, the Congresswoman praised Thee Stallion’s “audacity” after listening to the song by recommendation of some younger folks in her life.

“I listen to the young people around me and they may tell me something maybe you ought to pay attention to. But then they told me to look at, was it WAP?” she said during her conversation with Meg. “Don’t worry, don’t worry, don’t worry. I said, ‘Now that’s audacity. That is audacity.’ And that is the ability for women to take charge of what they want to say.” She continued, “I had paid attention to the young gangster rap time, when men were in charge. They said whatever they wanted to say about women, what have you. But women didn’t say, for a long time, what they could say or wanted to say or dared to say. And so I thought ‘that’s audacity.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, the pair discussed education, the power of standing up for yourself, and more.

“Still can’t believe I got to sit down with @MaxineWaters for an interview with @harpersbazaarus!!!” Megan wrote about the encounter on Twitter. “She’s so inspirational and reminded me to keep doing me and standing firm in what I believe in.”

Back in October of last year following Meg’s emotional op-ed piece for the New York Times about her horrific shooting, the California congresswoman wrote the “Body” singer a letter of recognition for sharing her story. During the interview, Megan revealed it “blew” her mind after receiving it.

“Just to receive any type of recognition from the wonderful Ms. Waters, it really blew my mind. Because I know that, me being a young Black woman in my generation, the things that I fight for, the things that I talk about every day, it seems new for us because we’re just now going through it. But to be recognized by a woman that has always spoken out about these issues and has always been an advocate for Black women and just the whole Black community, I felt overwhelmed. I felt seen,” she explained. “I just felt very appreciative. It’s hard to feel like you’re doing something new” Meg continued. It’s hard to feel like I’m speaking about something for the first time because I’ve never done it before. And I’m seeing the things that people are saying to me and how some people may not agree with what I’m saying. They feel like it’s controversial and all I’m saying is, “protect Black women”. And now people are taking it like I’m saying something crazy. So, just to be supported by another Black woman who sends the same message, I feel like, “You know what? I am doing the right thing and I’m going to keep doing it, because Maxine Waters said I can.”