Megan Thee Cover Girl has landed yet another feature in a magazine and her very protective hotties have some questions (again).

The Houston hottie is covering Harper’s Bazaar and dishing on her Hot Girl legacy. The rapper dished to writer Lauren Michelle Jackson about her journey to finish college and of course her booming and bubbling career. Things got especially interesting however when Megan dished on being comfortable in her own skin.

“I’m realizing that I don’t have to be in full glam every time you see me, because I’m just getting more comfortable with myself and more comfortable with my skin,” said Meg who posed for minimalistic shots with photographer Collier Schorr. “I know that I’m a person that everybody looks to, and they’re like, ‘Oh, Megan, she’s a confident woman. She’s so strong.’ But you have to go through things to become that person.”

And while Meg’s clearly quite comfy being herself, some social media users thought the “Fever” rapper’s cover photos could use more glam, the same glam Meg said she didn’t necessarily need. There was also outcry over the lighting elected for the pics that feature Megan clad in Chanel, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, and Prada.

According to photographer Collier Schorr who took the photos and he was grateful to work with Megan, he and the rapper were in “total collaboration” and she “discussed each picture and edited afterward.”

Amid the comments, Schorr’s since set his social media to private.

What do YOU think about Meg’s Harper’s Bazaar photos? Lackluster like Meg’s fans think or artistically au naturel?

See interview highlights below.

On how she tunes out the noise:

“Even though I’m not working a traditional job, I still treat it like: ‘This is work. I need to work hard for this. I want to be here. I want to do this. I want to be Megan Thee Stallion.’ I feel like I know what comes with my job. If I took everything personal, then I would probably be somewhere curled up in the corner.”

On recording her debut album from her living room:

“I feel like I was tested, and I’ve passed,” she says. Working in this pared-down format, she could keep improving the project at every stage in the process. It was a bespoke experience that she expects she’ll keep. “I’m not a perfectionist. But I like what I like how I like it.” She laughs.

On why it’s important to her to get an education:

“Before my mom passed, she really would be on my butt about getting my degree.” Her great-grandmother was always asking, “You are going to get them papers?”…As for her grandmother, who was a teacher, “she wasn’t trying to hear none of that rap stuff.”

On her current state of affairs:

“This is the calmest it’s ever been, but it was crazy for a long time. I like a little chaos in my life. I like to feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I have to do this.’”

On whether or not she knows if a song will be a hit:

“I never know. I don’t like to say, ‘This is my single, this is what we’re going with.’ I love all my music equally.”

On looking ahead:

“I feel like when it’s all said and done, when people want to talk about female rap … they are definitely going to have to put my name up there with the OGs. My next project, I’m not going to tell you all who it’s going to be, but she got something.”

PHOTO CREDITS

Photographs by: Collier Schorr

Styling by: Samira Nasr

Written by: Lauren Michele Jackson

As a bonus, “Go To Bed With” Meg with her exclusive nighttime routine video for Harper’s Bazaar.