Oh boy.

Did you have a Tekashi 6ix9ine vs. Cardi B beef scratched off on your 2021 Bingo card? Because it MIGHT be brewing.

Yesterday, Cardi B sent out tweets alluding to the 2018 strip club brawl she was involved in with the Wattley Sisters who alleged that the Grammy-nominated rapper assaulted them. The bartending sister duo claimed that Cardi tossed bottles at them and apparently slammed one of their heads into the bar. According to NBC New York, officials reported that Cardi allegedly orchestrated the vicious attack as an act of revenge against one of the sisters whom she believed slept with her hubby Offset.

In her recent tweets, the “Up” rapper appeared to be taking jabs at the incident, which prompted notorious snitch 6ix9ine to chime in with his unwarranted two cents. Apparently, (because we forgot) Tekashi is in a relationship with one of the women, Jade.

The case is still ongoing but Cardi B appears to be itching to clear her name. Yesterday, the rapper tweeted :

I can’t wait till sh*t is over so I can tell my part of sh*t .Motherf*ckers really ran with the I send Nikkas too touch b*tches sh*t for too long. This sent one of the sisters involved in the assault case to petty town. Gigi called out Cardi for having the “audacity” in her IG story to comment on the now infamous strip club brawl. Swipe through the pictures below to see their heated exchange courtesy of ItsOnsite. Minutes later 6ix9ine clapped back at Cardi with his own message.

“ @iamcardib slow it down homie that’s all ima say make ya music and chill.”

Now you know they don’t call him “Snitch9ine” for nothing. The “TROLLZ” rapper went even further, alluding to allegations that Cardi B “drugged” and “robbed” men when she used to be a stripper. In his IG story, 69 conducted a poll, asking fans, “If I took women to hotels drugged them, and robbed them would I be canceled?” *clutches pearls!*

So far, Cardi B has not responded to Gigi, 6ix9ine, or anyone involved regarding the series of uncouth tweets, likely for legal reasons.

Do YOU think 6ix9ine is doing the right thing by defending his girl?