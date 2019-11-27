Ain’t Over: #MarriedToMedicine’s Buffie Purselle Shades Dr. Jackie Over ‘Infertile’ Comment—Announces Surrogacy Journey

Buffie Purselle Shades Dr. Jackie, Announces Surrogacy Journey

Buffie Purselle is sending some shade and announcing some big news. The #MarriedToMedicine star is revealing that she’s exploring surrogacy after revealing that she suffered six marriages. The sad revelation was unfortunately brought up on an episode of “Married To Medicine” when Dr. Jackie Walters lets a crowded room know that Buffie’s “infertile.” Jackie made the comment while talking about her own fertility issues after beating breast cancer.

“4 years ago, I got breast cancer, said Dr. Jackie. “And the thing that we grow up, most of us wanting to do, you can’t do. And Buffie, you can relate. You’re infertile,” said Jackie.

This all, of course, lead up to Buffie and Jackie’s big face off on Sunday’s episode where Buffie demanded an apology during the cast trip. That of course, didn’t go so well…

According to Buffie, she’s not fully accepting of Dr. Jackie’s apology but she can still be cordial with her.

She recently told The Daily Dish:

“I don’t believe that I actually was given an apology in Cabo. I think that Dr. Walters just wanted to explain why she did what she did, and I don’t think that she thinks I’m deserving of an apology. And I’m not waiting on anything. I accepted it. I don’t want an apology from someone who doesn’t respect me or think that they owe me one because what does that mean?” Buffie said. “So I appreciate the effort. She gets a C for that. I’m grown up enough to be cordial around people who maybe don’t have respect for me.” Buffie told The Daily Dish that she has “no idea” why Dr. Jackie decided to share something so personal about her in public, although the OBGYN previously said they had discussed the topic via text message prior to that night. “We’re not spend-the-night-together-braid-the-hair-type buddies, you know, girlfriends,” Buffie said. “And even if we were, you still need to have a level of respect to ask someone their permission before you share such a painful part of their life. And it was inaccurate because I am not infertile.”

Still despite that, she’s excited to welcome a child with her husband Dr. David Purselle and has officially begun the surrogacy process, she recently confirmed to PEOPLE.

We’re so excited to become parents,” Buffie told PEOPLE. “A family is something that we have both desperately wanted for so long now. We made our decision and we couldn’t be happier!”

She also cited Kandi Burruss and Gabrielle Union as he inspiration for the process.

The surrogacy topic will be discussed further during the #M2M reunion. Speaking of which, there’s tons of social media chatter about Buffie’s look for the evening, hit the flip.