Awww.

It’s almost that time for Summer Walker to welcome her baby! The first time mother celebrated the forthcoming blessing with a baby shower fit for a purple-lover. Summer shared a photo from the Atlanta event. In the flick, the singer is showcasing her bump in a light purple dress. The room was draped in the same color, decorated with monochromatic balloons and a plushy lilac purple couch.

Doesn’t she look beautiful?

The mom-to-be pulled out all the decor stops for the event, tagging several companies for bringing the night together including a cake maker, balloon designer, and a personal chef.

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to making my baby shower a very special moment, it was beautiful & everyone had such a great time,” the singer captioned.

24-year-old Summer likely had to pass on the libations at her celebrations, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t entertain guests, right? Among the decor was this snazzy champagne wall with the words “bubbly” on the signage. The setting on the table also included a purple and blue flower arrangement to match everything else.

It’s unclear whether Summer is having a baby boy but the color scheme seems to definitely be hinting towards that.

In related news, there’s still no word on whether or not Summer has made up with her former boyfriend London on Da Track, the father to her child. In January, the singer blasted him for being a “broken” man.

In other Summer Walker news, the 24-year-old artist celebrated another milestone in her life. Walker’s critically acclaimed single “Body” off her debut album “Over It,” went 5 times platinum this week. The sultry singer shared the big news on Instagram with fans writing, “Platinum! Thanks guys!”