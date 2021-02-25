“At first, Zac was the person to be like, ‘We could get married next week.’ And I was like, ‘Slow your roll.’ I’d love to date a year. And now I’m like, ‘You want to … maybe next month?’ And he’s like, ‘Tayshia, slow your roll,’” she told the mag. “We’re back and forth. But there’s no timeline. It’s definitely going to happen. I just don’t know when.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Tayshia also spoke about what showcasing their relationship on TV could mean for some viewers at home.
“Being in a mixed relationship with someone that has never dated anybody of color before and sharing that experience, I would never shy away from opportunities like that,” Adams said. She went on to explain that she and Clark began to prep for the “possible backlash that I didn’t choose someone who looks like me” before the season aired.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.