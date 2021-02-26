Bossip Video

Following months of controversy surrounding her racist past, Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell posted a video to Instagram asking her white followers to stop defending her.

This season’s Bachelor frontrunner posted the video on Thursday, saying that she will dedicate her platform to sharing anti-racism resources moving forward. Elsewhere in the clip, she also condemned those who have questioned the backlash she has received since previous posts of hers resurfaced online, the most notorious of which includes photos of her attending an antebellum plantation-themed ball.

This comes two weeks after Kirkconnell put out her original, written apology.

“Over the last few weeks, since I put my statement out, I’ve gotten a lot of messages,” Rachael said in the video on Thursday. “I’ve got a lot of people asking me, well, what have you done to change since then? And I’ve also had a lot of people message me saying that they aren’t understanding why people are so upset. But they want to, and they’ve asked for resources, which I think is great.”