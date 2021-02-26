“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Melody Is Killing Martell Softly With Her Song — Literally! [VIDEO]

Ummmm Huntsville Police Department — we’d like to report a murder! Melody is out here in the recording studio KILLING Martell with her lyrics.

Happy Friday! A new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is just a day away and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure right now. If you’ve been keeping up this season, you know that one of the show’s marriages is pretty much a wrap. Melody’s all the way fed up with Martell’s cheating and a divorce is underway. Instead of drowning in her sorrow, Mel has been empowered by her decision and is now putting her energy into music. In this sneak peek clip, Mel hits the studio to record her song and Marcus stops by to check in. He ends up recapping his experience at the Halloween party, revealing how Martell blew up at him after he tried to tell him how his behavior is affecting the kids he shares with Melody. Check out the clip below:

What did you think of Melody’s singing? How about what Marcus had to say?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Marsau lets Wanda know that her recent behavior has been unacceptable. Melody turns her heartbreak into song and brings someone in to talk to the kids about the divorce. The guys go camping, and after an accident, Martell reveals a shocking secret.

The new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” “To Martell The Truth” airs Saturday, February 27th at 9PM EST on OWN.

Will you be watching?