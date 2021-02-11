Bossip Video

50 Cent threw a Super Bowl LV party in St. Petersburg, Florida and the backlash has included the mayor speaking out. Plus, the lease for the business that held the party has been revoked.

Where 50 Cent goes, drama just seems to follow him, regardless of whether it is on social media or in real life. 50 is the master troll, so drama really isn’t new to him. Recently, he’s been keeping social media alive cracking jokes on Floyd Mayweather for his beard implants and also claiming he would box Floyd, but can’t due to weight classes.

This past weekend was the Super Bowl and 50 headed to Florida to celebrate, hosting his own party in a state that has been unapologetically open, even with COVID-19 running wild. According to Tampa Bay 10 News, 50’s party has become a topic of discussion and even the Mayor is taking action.

Sky Addict Aviation will no longer be allowed to operate out of the Albert Whitted Airport after St. Petersburg city leaders revoked the company’s rental lease for hosting a large Super Bowl party with 50 Cent. Over the weekend, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman threatened fines for the company and rapper for throwing a large-scale event where very few people were wearing masks.

Of course, 50 Cent wasn’t the only one hosting parties for the Super Bowl, but his party happened to be the one to grab the most attention and circulate on social media with no COVID-19 guidelines being followed.

Hopefully, it was worth it for the business, now that they lost their lease. To get COVID shamed in Florida–a state that’s been open for most of the pandemic–you already know you’re on the wrong side of history.

Tampa Bay 10 reported that Sky Addict Aviation has about six months to close up shop and cease operating. Apparently, the “In Da Club” rapper was selling tickets and tables at his Super Bowl soiree for a hefty price. General admission was $85 and tables were being sold for around a whopping $7,000. The party also served as the 18th-anniversary celebration of the rapper’s critically acclaimed debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.