Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued for failing to pay a security detail bill from his 2018 California trip.

Tekashi 6ix9ine regained his freedom last year and made his return to the music industry without skipping a beat. Many wondered if he would switch up his previous antics and play it more safely, but of course, he didn’t.

Before he left to do his bid behind, taking down the Treyway organization along with him, he was already involved in numerous beefs. From New York City to Los Angeles, Tekashi had everyone trying to see just how gangster he was. In 2018, The “TROLLZ” rapper made a trip out to Los Angeles and the block was hotter than ever. According to TMZ, the company that kept him safe during his numerous mishaps with foes claimed that they were never paid for the job.

“All in all, Metropolian says Tekashi’s tab came to a little over $75k for the job — but when it came time to pay up, they claim he simply refused to fork over the money. Now, they want a judge to step in.

Metropolitan wants what they say they’re owed on the contract plus late fees and legal fees that have added up … in total, they’re asking for north of $88k.”

6ix9ine’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, places the blame on the rapper’s booking agency, who should be paying the tab. To be fair, that really is how it would work, if he was in Los Angeles for a booking they commissioned–so this probably isn’t on Tekashi.

Tekashi just can’t seem to stay out of trouble. The 24-year-old artist’s name made headlines again last week when he apparently tweeted in defense of his girlfriend Jade Wattley who was allegedly involved in a spat with Cardi back in 2018.

As we’ve previously reported, Jade and her twin sister have accused the “WAP” rapper of assaulting them during a night out at a strip club that year. The bartending sister duo claimed that Cardi tossed bottles at them and apparently slammed one of their heads into the bar.

After Cardi appeared to be tweeting about the incident, 6ix9ine sent out a swift warning to the “WAP” rapper to “chill” before things got out of hand.

