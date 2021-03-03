Bossip Video

Ari Fletcher intended to share a sweet message about motherhood on Twitter today and that turned into a full meltdown. The 25-year-old Instagram influencer shared a photo of her toddler son and a caption that seemed to raise eyebrows since she used the word “mistake” in her message. Apparently, this triggered negative responses, but was it even that serious???

In the post that has now been deleted, Ari wrote:

What I thought was gone be a mistake turned out to be my biggest blessing… He changed my whole entire life for the better and he don’t even know it. So thankful, my everything!

Fletcher shares her son with Rapper G-Herbo who posted a photo of their boy, Yosohn, ironically just moments before she did.

A fan on Twitter responded to Ari’s tweet, pointing out the word “mistake” and the mom went straight into defense mode, clapping back with:

Is that what you read? B*tch don’t come playing with me about my son. Get up dirty bum a** on trying to be funny silly b****.

SMH. In a final declaration, Ari swore off posting her son ever again.

Whew this why I don’t post my baby foreal no more lol cause you b***s be ready to die trying to crack jokes on the internet.

G-Herbo and Ari ended their rocky relationship in 2018 following rumors that the “PTSD” rapper had cheated on her. That same year, they welcomed baby Yosohn into the world. In 2019, Herbo went public with Tiana Williams, the step-daughter of rapper Fabolous.

Do YOU think people are being too harsh on this young mom?