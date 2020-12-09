Bossip Video

The secret it out.

Rapper G Herbo and his secret fiance Taina Williams, 22, tried to keep news of their baby on the way underwraps, but his highly publicized court hearing today prevented them from doing so.

Chicago Tribune reporter Jason Meisner was present for the video conference hearing involving G Herbo, where the rapper plead not guilty to federal fraud charges alleging his crew stole identities and committed million of dollars in fraud. It was during the hearing where G Herbo’s lawyer reportedly spilled the beans on Taina being pregnant.

His lawyer says Herbo has a fiancé who is four months pregnant and lives in New Jersey. “He sees her frequently and needs to continue to see her.” Asks that Herbo be allowed to travel to and from Chicago and California to New Jersey.

Several weeks back, fans speculated over if whether or not Taina had been pregnant. G Herbo denied she was, but apparently that was a secret they tried to keep. The rumors of Taina and Herbo expecting a child sparked around the same time Taina’s mother, Emily B, welcomed her own baby with Williams’ stepdad, rapper Fabolous.

Herbert Wright III, 25, was charged in an indictment unsealed last week with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, the Tribune initially reported. The charges were made in Massachusetts. Today during the court hearing, via a video conference, the rapper did pleas not guilty. Meisner reports that the mother of his son, Ariana Fletcher, was identified as a witness in the ongoing case.

Prosecutors also identified one of the witnesses in the case as a woman with initials “A.F.” who shares a child with Wright from their previous relationship. Records show she is Ariana Fletcher, of Atlanta. Wright was ordered not to speak with her about the allegations. — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 9, 2020

Heavy! G Herbo faces up to 6 years in prison is convicted.