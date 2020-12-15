Bossip Video

Newly engaged Taina Williams is getting comfy showing off her belly.

Last week, news broke that the 22-year-old daughter of Emily B and stepdaughter to rapper Fabolous was expecting her first baby and now she’s showing off her tummy. The news came out in an unceremonious way, with Taina’s fiance’s lawyer actually pleading with a judge to keep him jail free so they could be together as he awaits his next day in court involving Federal fraud charges.

G Herbo was arrested on 14 counts of aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The allegations presented against the rapper alongside five other unidentified suspects claim that they stole identification information to purchase over $1.5 million worth of services. He could face up to 6 years in prison.

G Herbo’s lawyer pled with a Massachusetts judge on record to grant G Herbo the privilege to travel from Chicago back to Jersey to care for his “4-month pregnant fiance.” Taina and Herbo have been together for over a year now, with pregnancy rumors circulating for the last several weeks. Yesterday, the young expecting mother posted a boomerang video to her Instagram stories featuring her burgeoning baby bump.

Taina is 4 months along, so there isn’t much change to her body to see yet, but she’s feeling confident as she comes along.

Fans commented that they could tell the tiny influencer’s belly was bulging out through her Fenty underwear.

Two months ago, Taina’s famous mom, Emily B, gave birth to a baby girl with her long time love, Fabolous. Taina’s sister’s name is Journey Isabela. So far, grandparents Emily B and Fab have not commented on Taina’s pregnancy.

Hopefully, everything works out for these two!