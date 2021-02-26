Bossip Video

While Steve Harvey likes his daughter’s boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, that doesn’t mean he agrees with him being chosen as the Sexiest Man Alive.

The Family Feud host stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, where he talked about his daughter, Lori Harvey, and her current relationship with the Black Panther star.

“He is a nice guy, yeah, but he is not the sexiest man alive to me at all,” the comedian said, talking about the actor’s 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive title by PEOPLE. Unsurprisingly, the 64-year-old believes he is actually the sexiest man walking. He went on to explain, “All these people I’m paying for. Hell, if that ain’t sexy, what is?” He continued, “I’ve never been attractive, I knew that. That’s why I had to come up with these damn jokes, but this kid—I like him.”

Next, Kimmel went on to tell Harvey that he’s “fortunate” to have Michael dating Lori, referencing the incredibly romantic Valentine’s Day they had together earlier this month.