While Steve Harvey likes his daughter’s boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, that doesn’t mean he agrees with him being chosen as the Sexiest Man Alive.
The Family Feud host stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, where he talked about his daughter, Lori Harvey, and her current relationship with the Black Panther star.
“He is a nice guy, yeah, but he is not the sexiest man alive to me at all,” the comedian said, talking about the actor’s 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive title by PEOPLE. Unsurprisingly, the 64-year-old believes he is actually the sexiest man walking. He went on to explain, “All these people I’m paying for. Hell, if that ain’t sexy, what is?”
He continued, “I’ve never been attractive, I knew that. That’s why I had to come up with these damn jokes, but this kid—I like him.”
Next, Kimmel went on to tell Harvey that he’s “fortunate” to have Michael dating Lori, referencing the incredibly romantic Valentine’s Day they had together earlier this month.
“He rented out, like, the whole aquarium for your daughter,” the late-night host explained. Steve, however, wasn’t so impressed.
“Yeah, well, good luck, homie,” Harvey joked. “You know, Valentine’s come every year, I don’t know if you know how this works or not, but I don’t know how you gonna top that. But good luck, partner.”
He continued, “I mean, it was really nice what he did, you know, I’m happy for him. He’s a great guy, met his father and everything, but uh—that’s was a lot. I don’t know where he’s gonna go from here, so hopefully, you know, maybe he’ll make Creed 4, 5 and 6.”
He also added that he HATED Lori Harvey’s other boyfriends so he’s happy she’s moved on.
“When your kids grow up, they can make decisions on their own,” he said. “I just am happy that I can at least approve of one,” he added noting that he had “pure hatred” for the others.
Is that Future shade??? Clearly, it couldn’t be shade towards Diddy. Back when Lori was reportedly dating the 51-year-old, Diddy was spotted on a family outing with Lori, Steve, and Steve’s wife Marjorie.
Check out the full video down below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.