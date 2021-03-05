Bossip Video

Drake just released the visual for his latest track, “What’s Next,” from his three-piece release, Scary Hours 2.

Drake has been teasing the release of his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, for almost a year now. Last year, he released his Dark Lane Demo Tapes project, which was more than enough music for fans to enjoy, but the reigning king of hip-hop had more in the tank. Later in the year, he would release “Laugh Now, Cry Later” with a visual completely shot at Nike’s HQ in Oregon. That visual alone sounded the siren that his album was really on the way and the campaign for its release was starting.

Several weeks after, we got an album teaser trailer promising the project in January 2021. Then, unexpectedly, Drake went zero dark thirty about his upcoming album. It would later be revealed that the Toronto native tore his ACL and would be sidelined for quite some time. While he was sidelined, he announced the album was delayed–but promised it was worth the wait.

Now, Drake seems to be healthy and ready for this rollout, so he blessed us with a new Scary Hours 2 three-pack complete with a leaked song fans have been begging for titled, “What’s Next.” Not only did fans receive the song, but Drake also dropped a snowy Toronto-themed visual complete with him riding in a Chromehearts custom Maybach truck with a snowplow.

Watch the visual down below.

…And if you couldn’t get enough of the “6 God,” Drizzy announced that he will be returning with OVO Sound Radio to SiriusXM and apparently the rapper is launching a 24-hour station where you can listen to more of his impeccable music and finds.

Hopefully, the news means that there’s a new album from Drake on the horizon soon.