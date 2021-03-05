Bossip Video

It’s about to be a groovy-a$$ summer…

It’s happening! Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have combined their soulful throwback funk to create what will probably be the most exciting stage show in music–whenever stage shows are actually a thing again.

This morning, the two men who are known together as Silk Sonic released their debut single called “Leave The Door Open”. If for whatever reason you had any doubts about how good this song would be then you should stop reading this and slap yourself twice. Once for Bruno and another time for .Paak. Hell wrong with you?

Once you’ve properly admonished yourself for your cynicism, press play on this stone-cold jam down below.

Now tell us this ain’t the most fie record spinning right now. We know you see the vision. Summertime. Sundresses. Cold drinks. That feeling is in the air and the DJ drops this joint right here. Grown folks all over gonna do exactly what grown folks do. Can you dig it? If you can, say “like a shovel!”

Not that either of these brothas need it but just to make things that much more official, they got an official co-sign from Bootsy Collins himself!

Are you pickin’ up what Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are puttin’ down?