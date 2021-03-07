Bossip Video

Don’t tell Kenya…

A Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie is seemingly in a new relationship. LaToya Ali, who separated from her husband Adam Ali in 2020, has been spending quality time with Atlanta personal trainer Von Rhe’.

Von, 28, is clearly training LaToya, 34, through her fitness journey…

but fans are speculating that there could also be some cardio coitus and coupledom afoot.

“I could not tell you if I loved you the first moment I saw you, or if it was the second or third or fourth,” Von captioned an intimate pic of him cuddling with LaToya. ‘But I remember the first moment I looked at you walking toward me and realized that somehow the rest of the world seemed to vanish when I was with you.❤️😘”

LaToya also reciprocated the love in the trainer’s IG comments and wrote; “Love you.”

In case you’re curious, up until Von’s love declaration, LaToya and Von have actually been calling each other “best friends” and addressed dating speculation in one of Von’s YouTube Vlogs.

LaToya: “Okay you know those couples that they say okay we’re best friends but if we don’t find a man within five years we’ll marry each other, we should do that.”

Von: C an we make it three cause I’m getting old? […] Well you know, I had to give you guys what you wanted. Y ou were wondering if we’re dating, we’re just best friends, we vibing we’re having a good time but you never know what the future holds.”



“Best friends”, isn’t that cute and convenient????

Prior to making it IG official with her “bestie” LaToya explained her split from her estranged husband in a YouTube video.

“I just don’t feel that love connection, that genuine love in my marriage,” said LaToya. “Yes, we’ve built amazing businesses together. I’m missing that connection, that genuine love, I’m missing that friendship from my partner,” she said.

She also confirmed that she was moving into a new house for the betterment of her children.

“It’s not good for my family to see. You can see it, you can feel it. We have to work on what we’re going through in separate places. It’s a toxic environment. The kids can feel it,” she said.

LaToya has since shown her new home on YouTube.

This news comes after Drew Sidora was seen alleging in the #RHOA midseason trailer that LaToya was actually creeping with an unnamed Pastor. “You weren’t looking for God, you were looking for d***!” said Drew.

What do YOU think about LaToya going public with her “love” for Von Rhe’???