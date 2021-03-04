Bossip Video

Kenya Moore KNOWS you think she not only “snitched” but broke “girl code” with that whole Real Housewives of Atlanta #strippergate saga and she’s issuing a response.

As previously reported Inspector Gadget Kenya went on a rampage after Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party and held “Bolo Court” amid allegations that two ladies slept with the stripper, Bolo The Entertainer.

According to Kenya, when the lights went down, much more than dancing happened and she insisted that she “sex noises” between the entertainer and two women before insinuating that Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam were the culprits.

That led to, of course, people calling Kenya a “snitch”, which the housewife has no issue with.

But what she’s not fine with are allegations that she “broke girl code.” According to Kenya, “girl code” can’t possibly exist because she and Porsha aren’t even friends. During an earlier episode, Porsha said; “Kenya is a “Black life that I value but our relationship don’t matter.”

“No, I don’t think I broke girl code, which implies that I am somehow snitching on my friends,” Kenya told TheJasmineBRAND “Porsha clearly said I’m not her friend so there’s no girl code if I’m not your girl.”

Kenya also admitted that if one of her good girlfriends like Kandi Burruss or Cynthia Bailey had some “inappropriate” fun with Bolo, she would’ve reacted much differently.

“If they were doing something inappropriate we would’ve chatted about it but it would not have been on camera,” said Kenya to TheJamsineBRAND. “But at the same time, my girlfriends wouldn’t engage in that kind of behavior. Kandi is the queen of all things freak nasty and I love her for it, she’s living her life out loud. She orchestrated the entire night yet she did not engage in any of that behavior. “Some of those girls and what they were doing, I would not want to be married to,” Kenya added. “It was a real freak show and some had rings on. Even if the cameras were off you should know not to engage in that kind of behavior if you are married or engaged. When you’re getting banged out by a stripper I think that’s pretty inappropriate. There was so much contact, it was just shocking to me.”

In related news, Kenya is also offering an update on her split from Marc Daly.

On the most recent episode, Kenya told her attorney that despite Marc wanting to move forward with their split, he sent her Jazmine Sullivan songs on a romantic playlist. According to Kenya who appeared on the RHOA After Show, she “knows Marc’s heart” and she still doesn’t think he wants to break up.

“It took me filing an action in court for him to realize he’s about to lose his wife and his family.”

Despite Kenya remaining hopeful for a reconciliation, Marc released a statement in January confirming that he’s moving forward with their divorce.

“After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage. I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom,” Marc told MadameNoire in a statement.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.